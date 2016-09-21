« Back to post listing

William H. Coles

“Big Gene” is a story of an African American piano player who changes hatred and bigotry with friendship. How can a story convey impact of such action, action based on the teaching of Martin Luther King? Fiction, structure, drama, purpose, and meaning. Here are excerpts that demonstrate story progression in in-scene storytelling. You can READ FREE OR LISTEN FREE to the story HERE:

THE PROTAGONIST.

Big Gene had no love for country music. For him it was like chopping firewood. And he didn’t like playing for angry whites. He liked the white guys in the band who cared more about work and family than race, but they were different from the clientele at this all-white truck stop who seemed deprived of everything and angry at all they’d been denied.

THE CONFLICT.

“I mean it, boy. You great,” the man said with an edgy smile to Big Gene. “You ought to learn ‘Great Balls of Fire.’ I was telling the man here. You flat ass sound like Jerry Lee Lewis.” Big Gene waited; the leathery man stared. “Mr. Lewis learned from us coloreds,” Big Gene said. “You’re kidding me.” The man looked genuinely surprised. “Yes sir. Mr. Lewis learned from some of the greats, like we all do.” “I’ll be damned.” “Yes, sir. It’s the God’s truth,” Big Gene said smiling. As Big Gene climbed back on stage. The band leader Sid whispered to him, “What was that all about?” “That redneck thought I took my playing from Jerry Lee Lewis. I was correcting his misconceptions.” “I’m surprised he didn’t shoot you.” “I was a little shocked too,” Big Gene said, grinning.

OBSTRUCTION (one of many): failure to appreciate the value of nonviolence.

Two days later in the morning before Cloretta went to school, she held up the Sunday paper with picture of Big Gene shaking hands with the man in the blue suit. The caption read: "Klan Reaches Out." “It’s not right,” Cloretta said. “He doesn’t look dangerous,” Big Gene said, and smiled. Cloretta frowned. You shouldn’t be shaking his hand. You shoulda whooped his butt. That was the man you used to be.”

If you have time, read the story and share your thoughts. How would you write this story? How would you handle this content?



Theme: nonviolence seeks to defeat injustice and chooses love instead of hate.



Meet the MAN WHO INSPIRED THE STORY “Big Gene.” DARYL DAVIS. Learn more here. http://www.daryldavis.com/



